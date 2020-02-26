Kenya: Crisis Looms in Kisumu, Nyamira as Medics Down Their Tools

25 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Rushdie Oudia and Ruth Mbula

Health sectors in Kisumu and Nyamira are staring at a crisis following disputes over wages between medics and the counties.

In Kisumu, a strike by the medical staff entered its fifth day yesterday as Governor Anyang' Nyong'o's administration kicked off a five-day headcount to rid its payroll of ghost workers and manage the ballooning wage bill.

A salary delay in the county has incensed health workers even as the administration sets up a mechanism to pay workers through cheques. The medics have vowed to remain on strike until all of them are paid.

"Until all of us are paid we will not go to work. By Monday only a tenth of us had received their salaries through cheques while many are yet to be paid," said Kenya Union of Clinical Officers secretary-general Craus Okumu. In Nyamira, doctors have issued a 14-day strike notice citing failure by the administration to honour the 2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). Local Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) officials vowed to push ahead with the strike if no steps are taken in two week's time to resolve the issue.

KMPDU Nyanza branch secretary Dr Lameck Omweri said the county had reneged on its commitment and was being "insincere and deceitful."

"We therefore demand for the full implementation of the CBA," said Dr Omweri.

The doctors are demanding backdated promotion of all doctors to their rightful job groups.

They are accusing the county government of breach of CBA and failure of payment of withheld salaries.

"We remain available for dialogue within the given 14 days," said the doctors in their notice.

County Health Executive Douglas Bosire said they have scheduled a meeting with the doctors' tomorrow (Wednesday) and are hopeful they will strike an agreement.

"We are in talks with the doctors and we will meet tomorrow for further discussions," said Mr Bosire.

In 2018, the doctors paralysed the public health sector for three months.

The region's County Referral Hospital was had hit by the medic's boycott.

Patents in need of dialysis and other specialized needs had to travel to the neighboring Kisii county for the life-saving services.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
DP Ruto Isolated as Rift Widens in Kenya's Ruling Party
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.