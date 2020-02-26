South Africa: Discrimination Against HIV Positive Women At Heart of Forced Sterilisation

Photo: Lydia Atieno/The New Times
(File photo)
25 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sumeya Gasa

On 24 February, the Commission for Gender Equality launched its investigative report on forced sterilisation of women at KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng hospitals. Among numerous horrendous revelations, the report brought to light inadequacies in the country's healthcare process to obtaining patients' consent.

In March 2015, Her Rights Initiative and International Community of Women Living with HIV filed a complaint with the South African Commission on Gender Equality (CGE) on behalf of 48 women who had been forcefully sterilised at hospitals in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

The CGE conducted its investigations into the complaints between 2016 and 2018, said Commissioner Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng.

"This report highlights amongst other things the gross violation of the rights of South African women through coerced or forced sterilisation," said Chairperson of the CGE, Tamara Mathebula.

The report accounted solely for documented cases of forced or coerced sterilisation in the two provinces, with most being from KwaZulu-Natal.

"Forced sterilisation occurs when a person is sterilised without their knowledge, consent or incomplete information. Similarly, coercive conduct is equally concerning," said Mathebula.

"Forced sterilisation or coerced sterilisation are serious human rights violations as they subject women to inhumane, degrading treatment, indignity and torture."

Mofokeng noted that it is not uncommon...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

More on This
Report - South African Women With HIV Were Forcibly Sterilised
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
DP Ruto Isolated as Rift Widens in Kenya's Ruling Party
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.