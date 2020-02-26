Nigeria: NECO Sacks 19 Staff Over Certificate Forgery

25 February 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Chidimma C. Okeke

The Governing Board of the National Examinations Council (NECO) has approved the sack of nineteen staff from her service for certificate forgery.

A statement signed by the NECO's Head of Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani, said Staff Certificate Verification Committee constituted by the management carried out its assignment diligently by inviting some staff with questionable credentials to appear before it, during which the affected staff attested that their certificates were forged.

"The committee also contacted the schools and institutions which the affected staff claimed to have attended and the schools and institutions denied having certified them," he said.

He said the Governing Board of the Council at its 52nd Regular meeting vetted the report of the Certificate Verification Committee and approved the dismissal of the affected staff.

It would be recalled that the Governing Board had at its 17th Extra Ordinary meeting in November, 2019, also approved the dismissal of 70 staff for certificate forgery.

He maintained that the Certificate verification exercise which is on-going is aimed at sanitizing the system.

