Nigeria: Govt Approves $20m Tech Funds, N90bn Agric Loan Facility

The federal government has approved the Bank of Industry's $20million technology fund for young innovators.

Also, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is offering a N90billion soft loan facility for small scale agricultural enterprises.

These were some of the outcomes of a meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to review progress on President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration's efforts to support MSMEs.

Spokesperson to the Vice President, Laolu Akande, in a statement issued, said the moves were in furtherance of the Buhari administration's drive to support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Akande said the National MSMEs clinics, driven by the Vice President, have now reached 26 States, with more Clinics to come in the series.

The statement also pointed out that the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) is now poised more than ever to register more Nigerians venturing into the food and drug businesses.

The meeting was attended by all Federal Government agencies playing role in the MSMEs sector.