Nigeria: Electricity - GenCos Fail to Generate 3,060 Megawatts Due to Gas Shortage

25 February 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Electricity Generation Companies (GenCos) comprising gas-fired and hydro stations say they could not generate 3,060.5 megawatts of electricity on Monday due to unavailability of gas.

This information was made known in a daily energy report by the Advisory Power Team, office of the Vice President, a copy of which was obtained by News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday .

The report also noted that 222.5 megawatts of electricity was not generated due to unavailability of transmission infrastructure during the period.

Similarly, it said that 182 megawatts was not generated due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.

The report, however, said that the GenCos released an average of 4,091 MegaWatts/Hour of electricity into the national grid on Monday.

It said the electricity sent out by the GenCos was down by 4.74 megawatts from the 4,096 megawatts released on Sunday.

The report revealed that the power sector lost an estimated N1.7 billion on Monday due to insufficient gas supply, distribution and transmission infrastructure.

On sector reform and activities, it said that the dominant constraint for Monday was unavailability of gas.

The report said that the peak generation attained was 4,884 megawatts. (NAN)

