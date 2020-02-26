Nigeria: 10 Parties to Contest March 14 Bye-Elections in Four States - INEC

25 February 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abbas Jimoh

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said 10 political parties have fielded candidates in the four bye-elections scheduled for March 14, 2020 across Magama/Rijau, Babura/Garki Federal Constituencies; Patigi and Kebbe state constituencies of Niger, Jigawa, Kwara and Sokoto states, respectively.

This is contained in a document signed by the Secretary to the Commission, Mrs. Rose Anthony-Oriaran, on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to her, as contained in a bulletin of the commission, four political parties will contest the election in Magama/Rijau Federal Constituency, namely: ADC, APC, APGA and PDP with Yusuf Nasiru, Danjuma Kasimu, Shehu Saleh Rijau and Alamu Emmanuel as their candidates, respectively.

She said that in Babura/Garki Federal Constituency, the document indicated that ADP has sponsored Bashir M Umar; APC, Musa Muhammed Adamu; and PDP, Nasiru Garba Dantiye; while in Kebbe state constituency of Sokoto state, the election will be contested by seven political parties/candidates, namely: ACCORD, Suwaiba Labbo; ADC, Aisha Malami; ADP, Abdulrahim Imam Chindo; APC, Abubakar Bello Umar; APP, Adamu Musa Kebbe; APGA, Shehu Magaji and PDP, Abubakar Adamu.

The document also showed that six parties will participate in Patigi state constituency of Kwara state, with AAC, Shehu D. Usman; ADC, Zubairu Shaaba Musa; APC, Ahmed Rufa'i Adam; APM, Mohammed Aishetu; NNPP, Oladipo Benjamin; and PDP, Mohammed Salihu Yahaya as candidates.

