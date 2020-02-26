Malawi: DPP, UDF Signed Working Alliance

Lilongwe — Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) Tuesday signed a working alliance which has been described as a better move to serve Malawians.

The two parties have agreed to work together to develop Malawi in areas of economic empowerment for all with special emphasis on women and youth, restoring the country to its sense of natural pride, protecting peoples businesses, job creation amongst other goals.

The two parties have said they are yet to consider a coalition.

DDP President Prof. Peter Mutharika while addressing both top party members and followers who graced the occasion at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe said the alliance was based on common values and aims at developing the country.

"Today, we have formed an alliance between the DPP and UDF. I am glad to welcome our UDF brothers and sisters. We belong to one family even though we had taken different paths.

"We are both democratic, peaceful and development oriented. We share similar aspirations of improving living standards of all Malawians and we will proceed to work as an alliance as we consider the possibility of a coalition," he said.

UDF President, Atupele Muluzi who has previously worked with the DPP government under a wide range of roles thanked Mutharika for once again trusting to work with him.

He said that throughout the past government, the two parties had been able to demonstrate that they can work together for the good of Malawians.

Muluzi observed that since the 2009 elections, the country has struggled to maintain stability and economic growth that they had all worked so hard to establish.

For the sake of national development, he said that he has decided to put aside his personal ambitions.

"Your Excellency, there is an African proverb that says if you want to go fast; go alone. But if you want to go far, you go together.

"It was therefore in that spirit that I have set aside my any personal ambitions in favour of serving the country as part of a more comprehensive team. I hope that through our renewed partnerships, we will be able to offer all Malawians with a positive choice that was based on deep and real experience of governance.

"Let me take this opportunity to say to all our UDF supporters wherever they are that through this new partnership our voices will be heard," the UDF leader pointed out.

Secretary General for DPP, Grizelda Jeffrey and Vice President for UDF Lillian Patel put pen to paper to seal the alliance at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

In her remarks, Jeffrey said the relationship aims at safeguarding strides the country has made in its fight for freedom and democracy since 1964 through to 1994.

"A lot of people suffered a lot for the freedom and democracy we are enjoying today. However, this freedom is at risk because of some people who are disguising themselves as fighting for freedom.

"It is all our responsibility to fight for this freedom and democracy, and uphold it," she said.

DDP Secretary General said the alliance was the will of the people and has come about in order to respect what people in the country want.

UDF Publicity Secretary, Ken Ndanga told journalists that some of the shared values between the two parties include peace and stability.

He did not divulge contents of the alliance saying the actual agreement would be unveiled in due course.

The Publicity Secretary said people should understand the difference between an alliance and a coalition.

"An alliance is when two political parties agree to go to the elections together, and it is different form a coalition. A coalition is when you are forming a government together," Ndanga explained..