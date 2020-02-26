Nigeria: Lassa Fever - How We're Eliminating Rodents in Shops - Lagos Market Leader

25 February 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)

Traders at Binukonu Ultra Modern Market, Ojota, on Tuesday, say regular sanitation in the market has helped in eliminating all types of rodents from the market.

Babaloja (Market Leader) of the market, Mr Akinola Balogun, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos that the sanitation measures were aimed at preventing any case of Lassa Fever in the area.

"This market has always made sanitation a top priority from inception, so we have always maintained good hygiene and our environment has always been clean.

"We educate market men and women on a daily basis, on the need to maintain good hygiene in their respective stores and surroundings.

"I can state boldly that we don't have any form of rodents inside the market, due to the cleanliness of the market and daily clearance of our drainages.

"We always carry out daily inspections to maintain the standard of the market and we intend to keep it that way, " the market leader said.

Balogun, however, said that one of the major challenges facing the market was the deplorable state of the road, noting that the appropriate authority had been alerted about it.

He appealed to the local government to fumigate the market quarterly.

"For several years, the road in the market and its environs has been really bad and Kosofe local government has been told about it several times but nothing has been done about it till date.

"Also, the markets should be fumigated quarterly, as the usual practice of fumigating twice a year is not really effective anymore.

"We appeal that we should be given prepaid meters so that it would stop the outrageous bills that are been given by the power officials," Balogun said.

He urged Nigerians to always patronise local products to boost the economy of the country.

