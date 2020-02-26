Nigeria: Ganduje Bans Street Begging in Kano, Says Violators Will Be Charged to Court

25 February 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)

The governor of Kano state,Abdullahi Ganduje, has on Tuesday placed a ban on street begging. Ganduje announced the decision during the launch of Basic Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) and distribution of offer of appointment to 7,500 volunteer teachers, which held at Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano, on Tuesday.

The governor lamented over the "ugly situation", saying the decision is part of his administration's effort to fully actualise the free and compulsory primary and secondary school education and integrate the Almajiri system to the policy.

He said the new policy will give the almajiris, child beggars, other types of education.

He added that while they will continue to acquire their knowledge of the Holy Qur'an, the kids would also learn English and Arithmetic.

The governor explained that such will give them the opportunity to continue with their studies to secondary school level and beyond.

"This policy of free and compulsory basic and secondary education goes along with it integration of our Almajiri system into the mainstream policy implementation which suggests that English and Arithmetic must be included in the Almajiri schools curriculum," Ganduje said.

"That will give them an opportunity to continue with their studies to secondary schools and beyond."

He said teachers under the almajiri school arrangement must accept the new approach or leave the state.

"If you think you cannot accept that then you leave the state," he said.

"When Almajiri are caught begging, it is not only that beggar is caught, but their parents or guardians would be taken to court for disrespecting our laws."

The governor took the action less than a week after Muhammadu Sanusi, emir of Kano, called for the arrest of the fathers who send out their children to beg.

