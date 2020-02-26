South Africa: Man Shot Dead, Girl Killed in Crossfire in Ocean View

25 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenna Etheridge

A man and a girl were shot dead in Ocean View, Cape Town, on Tuesday evening, Western Cape police have confirmed.

The man, 31, was shot in Andromeda Way and died due to his injuries, said Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

"According to available information, the seven-year-old girl was caught in the crossfire and was wounded in the chest and hand."

She was transported to a medical facility, where she later died.

Rwexana said Anti-Gang Unit members were patrolling the area.

"The circumstances surrounding both incidents are under investigation. Detectives are following up on leads in order to bring the perpetrators to book."

