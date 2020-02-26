Namibia: Salt Essential Wins Three Diamond Arrow Awards

18 February 2020
New Era (Windhoek)

Yesterday, at the annual PMR Awards ceremony in Windhoek, Salt Essential IT was presented with three Diamond Arrow Awards. Sonja Coetzer, Managing Director of Salt Essential IT, had to travel to the ceremony with a large suitcase, as the company took home three of the sought-after awards.

The PMR Awards have been in existence for 30 years and are awarded in recognition of honour for an achievement and as an acknowledgment of excellence. The awards are based on a research process, conducted between August and October 2019.

According to the award organisers, random national samples of respondents are comprised of CEOs, MDs, business owners, company directors, managers, and government officials based in Namibia. Companies and institutions were rated on a scale of 1.00 to 5.00; where 1.00 is poor; and 5.00 is outstanding. Companies were rated against the following criteria: those who have done most to enhance economic growth and development of Namibia, levels of managerial expertise, implementation of corporate governance, brand awareness and levels of innovation.

Salt won three Diamond Arrow Awards, rated the highest in their sectors for Data Centres, ICT Consulting and Cloud Service Providers. "We are absolutely delighted to be recognized locally by the Namibian business community as leaders in our industry," says Sonja Coetzer. These awards follow the win by Salt for an international award, the Microsoft Country Partner of the Year 2019.

Many Namibian businesses and organisations have benefitted from Salt's solutions that enable employees to work from anywhere, from any device and any location. The company is famous for saving their customers on ICT costs by deploying innovative ICT solutions.

Salt customers attest to an increase in productivity and collaboration, which impacts the bottom line.

