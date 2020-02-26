South Africa: Lesufi Condemns Murder of Girl, 4, Allegedly At the Hands of Her Father

25 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By News24

Acting Gauteng Social Development MEC Panyaza Lesufi has condemned the murder of a four-year-old girl in Soweto, allegedly at the hands of her father.

The 57-year-old man, who was arrested on Sunday, appeared in the Protea Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

"The child had bruises all over her body," police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela told News24 on Monday.

Lesufi said the Bill of Rights protected children against maltreatment and any form of abuse.

"What is even more worrisome is that this heinous act was allegedly committed by the child's father - person who we presume to be a guardian and protector of his family.

"[I] am dismayed and disappointed by these allegations," he added.

The child was taken to a clinic hours after the assault. Doctors, however, said by that time the four-year-old had already died, News24 reported.

The department appealed to the justice department to impose harsh sentences on perpetrators.

It also called on communities to report child abuse.

"As a department, we condemn this kind of behaviour. We have assigned a team of social workers to go to the family and determine how best we can assist," said Lesufi.

According to SABC News, the man's case was postponed until Monday so he could hire a lawyer.

- Compiled by Jenna Etheridge

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Nigeria's Economy - New Growth Numbers Stir Controversy

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.