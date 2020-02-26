South Africa: Hunt Is On for Newborn Baby Girl Who Was Kidnapped At Gauteng Mall

Police have asked for the public's assistance in their search for a suspect who disappeared with a 16-day-old baby at Lakeside Mall in Benoni, Gauteng.

The suspect, identified only as Katlego, allegedly fled the mall with the baby girl on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela said the mother of the baby earlier met with the suspect, who promised her employment.

"The two then set an appointment for Saturday and they met at a mall in Benoni. While at the mall, the suspect gave the mother money to buy something for them to eat.

"When the mother went to a shop to buy food, the suspect disappeared with the baby," said Makhubela.

When the mother returned, she realised that her child and the suspect were gone.

She then opened a case of kidnapping at a nearby police station.

Makhubela asked anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspect and the child to contact the nearest police station.

