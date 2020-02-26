South Africa: Hunt Is On for Newborn Baby Girl Who Was Kidnapped At Gauteng Mall

Photo: Janko Ferlič/Unsplash
(File photo)
26 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwaagae Seleka

Police have asked for the public's assistance in their search for a suspect who disappeared with a 16-day-old baby at Lakeside Mall in Benoni, Gauteng.

The suspect, identified only as Katlego, allegedly fled the mall with the baby girl on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela said the mother of the baby earlier met with the suspect, who promised her employment.

"The two then set an appointment for Saturday and they met at a mall in Benoni. While at the mall, the suspect gave the mother money to buy something for them to eat.

"When the mother went to a shop to buy food, the suspect disappeared with the baby," said Makhubela.

When the mother returned, she realised that her child and the suspect were gone.

She then opened a case of kidnapping at a nearby police station.

Makhubela asked anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspect and the child to contact the nearest police station.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Nigeria's Economy - New Growth Numbers Stir Controversy

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.