South Africa: Lions Tweak Side for Opening Tour Clash Against 'Tahs

26 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

Cape Town — The Lions have made four changes to their side for Friday's Super Rugby clash against the Waratahs in Sydney.

It is a massive fixture for coach Ivan van Rooyen's men as they desperately need to kickstart their campaign and a run to the playoffs having won one of their opening three fixtures.

Flyhalf Elton Jantjies continues as captain while former Springbok bruiser Willem Alberts is named on the bench once more.

Wing Courtnall Skosan sits out this week for Jamba Ulengo in a purely rotational move while tighthead prop Jannie du Plessis is replaced by Carlu Sadie.

There is also a change at hooker where Jan-Henning Campher starts ahead of Pieter Jansen while, at scrumhalf, Andre Warner plays ahead of Morne van den Burg.

Kick-off is at 10:15 (SA time) on Friday.

Teams:

Waratahs

TBA

Lions

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Tyrone Green, 13 Manuel Rass, 12 Dan Kriel, 11 Jamba Ulengo, 10 Elton Jantjies (captain), 9 Andre Warner, 8 Len Massyn, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Marnus Schoeman, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Ruben Schoeman, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Jan-Hemming Campher, 1 Dylan Smith

Substitutes: 16 Pieter Jansen, 17 Sti Sithole, 18 Frans van Wyk, 19 Willem Alberts, 20 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 21 Hacjivah Dayimani, 22 Morne van den Berg, 23 Wandisile Simelane

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
DP Ruto Isolated as Rift Widens in Kenya's Ruling Party

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.