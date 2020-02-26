South Africa: Lions Tweak Side for Opening Tour Clash Against 'Tahs

Cape Town — The Lions have made four changes to their side for Friday's Super Rugby clash against the Waratahs in Sydney.

It is a massive fixture for coach Ivan van Rooyen's men as they desperately need to kickstart their campaign and a run to the playoffs having won one of their opening three fixtures.

Flyhalf Elton Jantjies continues as captain while former Springbok bruiser Willem Alberts is named on the bench once more.

Wing Courtnall Skosan sits out this week for Jamba Ulengo in a purely rotational move while tighthead prop Jannie du Plessis is replaced by Carlu Sadie.

There is also a change at hooker where Jan-Henning Campher starts ahead of Pieter Jansen while, at scrumhalf, Andre Warner plays ahead of Morne van den Burg.

Kick-off is at 10:15 (SA time) on Friday.

Teams:

Waratahs

TBA

Lions

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Tyrone Green, 13 Manuel Rass, 12 Dan Kriel, 11 Jamba Ulengo, 10 Elton Jantjies (captain), 9 Andre Warner, 8 Len Massyn, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Marnus Schoeman, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Ruben Schoeman, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Jan-Hemming Campher, 1 Dylan Smith

Substitutes: 16 Pieter Jansen, 17 Sti Sithole, 18 Frans van Wyk, 19 Willem Alberts, 20 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 21 Hacjivah Dayimani, 22 Morne van den Berg, 23 Wandisile Simelane

Source: Sport24