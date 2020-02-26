Malawi: Two Independent MPs Move to Opposition Benches From Govt Side

26 February 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wanga Gwede

Two independent members of Parliament (MPs) have been given the go-ahead to relocate to the opposition benches in the National Assembly relocating from the government side after the recent passing of Electoral Reforms Bills.

Speaker of National Assembly Catherine Gotani Hara announced in Parliament that Balaka North legislator Anthony Ngalande and Ntcheu North East MP Arthur Chipungu had requested her office to allocate those seats on the opposition side.

"I would like to inform the House that I have received letters from Ntcheu North East and Balaka North to move from government side as independents to be on the opposition side of independent benches," Speaker said in official communication to the House.

Ngalande and Chipungu followed another relocation of Mzimba West MP Billy Kaunda and Rumphi West MP Adadawiza Mkandawire who are now in the independent benches moving away from government side.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
DP Ruto Isolated as Rift Widens in Kenya's Ruling Party

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.