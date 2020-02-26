Malawi: Two Independent MPs Move to Opposition Benches From Govt Side

Two independent members of Parliament (MPs) have been given the go-ahead to relocate to the opposition benches in the National Assembly relocating from the government side after the recent passing of Electoral Reforms Bills.

Speaker of National Assembly Catherine Gotani Hara announced in Parliament that Balaka North legislator Anthony Ngalande and Ntcheu North East MP Arthur Chipungu had requested her office to allocate those seats on the opposition side.

"I would like to inform the House that I have received letters from Ntcheu North East and Balaka North to move from government side as independents to be on the opposition side of independent benches," Speaker said in official communication to the House.

Ngalande and Chipungu followed another relocation of Mzimba West MP Billy Kaunda and Rumphi West MP Adadawiza Mkandawire who are now in the independent benches moving away from government side.