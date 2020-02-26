Zimbabwe: 'Hungry' Zanu-PF Youths to Besiege Chamisa, Biti's Homes Over Sanctions

26 February 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Leopold Munhende

Suspected Zanu-PF youths have vowed to besiege MDC President Nelson Chamisa's rural Gutu home and the residences of his Vice President Tendai Biti and firebrand Vice Chairperson Job Sikhala.

The Zanu PF youths accuse the three top politicians of calling for the West and the US to impose sanctions against Zimbabwe. They blame the restrictive measures of being behind the country's worsening economic crisis.

The fliers calling for Zanu PF supporters to heed the call and come in their thousands to invade the three politicians' homes have been circulating on social media.

However, Biti was quick to describe the proposed siege at their residences as 'nonsense'.

"Tirikuuya kuzogara tichidyawo zvamurikudya (We are coming to eat what you are eating), we will make Chamisa's homestead ungovernable. We meet at Makwivirivindi Growth Point (in Gutu) before we proceed," reads one of the posters.

"Bring the sick who cannot afford medication, graduates who cannot find jobs, pensioners who cannot withdraw their money, students who are failing to pay school fees."

The occupation is planned for Saturday.

Sikhala, fresh from his treason trial triumph against the State, also received similar threats with a flier questioning how he got his big belly within a year of holding public office.

"All roads lead to St. Mary's (in Chitungwiza), huge belly in less than one year, employ us where you are employed. Feed us with what feeds you," reads one of the posters directed at Sikhala.

Sikhala's St Mary's house number is inscribed on the filer.

Biti, who in the past has been accused of calling for economic sanctions against Zimbabwe to remain, also has a similar flier.

"Enough of 'more sanctions', we are coming to eat what you eat, we have suffered enough. We are sick and tired of individuals calling for sanctions that are hurting innocent citizens whilst they and their families live comfortably."

However, Biti dismissed the fliers as evidence that President Emmerson Mnangagwa has lost his mind.

"Emmerson has lost his marbles," he wrote on Twitter.

MDC youth assembly spokesperson Stephen Chuma said the party youths would respond with violence to any attempts by Zanu PF youths to harass the party leadership.

"We will defend our leaders to the last drop of our blood, any such nonsense will be met with equal force and resistance," said Chuma.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Nigeria's Economy - New Growth Numbers Stir Controversy

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.