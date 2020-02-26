Zimbabwe: Mutodi Scoffs At Chamisa's New ConCourt Challenge

Information Deputy Minister Energy Mutodi has scoffed at MDC leader Nelson Chamisa after the main opposition president's lawyer, Thabani Mpofu hinted that there is new evidence that could be filed before the Constitutional Court to challenge Chief Justice Luke Malaba's 2018 presidential result ruling.

Malaba upheld President Emmerson Mnangagwa's 2018 election victory before dismissing Chamisa's court challenge with costs saying the applicant had not provided any evidence to support allegations of rigging.

However, recently, exiled former Cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo released a book titled 'Excell Gate' where he alleges that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) rigged the presidential election results in favour Mnangagwa.

This is part of the new evidence that Chamisa's legal team wants to use to file a new Concourt challenge.

However, posting on Twitter, Mutodi said it was laughable that a party like MDC wants to rely on Moyo's book to launch another court challenge against Mnangagwa's win.

See Mutodi's Tweet and Mpofu's statement: