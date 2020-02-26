Nigeria: Speaker Condemns Police Harassment of Young Nigerians

26 February 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Cletus Ukpong

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has spoken against police harassment of young people in Nigeria.

Mr Gbajabiamila, in a Twitter post on Tuesday, said, "Reports of @PoliceNG harassment of young people have become so rampant that they barely even break through the news cycle except when public anger becomes so great that it results in a breakdown of law and order."

He was reacting to the violent protest in Sagamu, Ogun State, over the alleged killing of a young footballer, Tiyamiyu Kazeem, by some police officers.

Five people, including two police officers, have reportedly been killed in the protest. PREMIUM TIMES is yet to verify this information.

Mr Kazeem, arrested on the suspicion that he was an Internet fraudster (Yahoo boy), was reportedly crushed to death by a car after he was pushed out of a vehicle by police officers.

The police have denied the allegation.

"In the last few days, we have all witnessed as the city of Sagamu in Ogun State has been unsettled by an orgy of violence resulting from the extrajudicial killing of a young footballer by officers of @PoliceNG," Mr Gbajabiamila tweeted.

"We can no longer stand for this, and we will not. @HouseNGR has a responsibility to speak for our citizens and we will continue to do so even when it is inconvenient.

"We must fix @PoliceNG, restore public confidence and make the institution once more deserving of the true faith and support of the Nigerian people," he added.

The speaker said a public hearing has been convened by the House to look at ways to "improve the capacity of the police to deliver on its obligations to our people".

Outraged

The human rights group, Amnesty International, in its reaction to the Sagamu crisis, has been tweeting the content of a report it released in 2016 on the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a notorious arm of the police.

"This lack of accountability in Nigeria Police breeds and perpetuates impunity, creating an environment where SARS officers believe they have carte blanche to carry out acts of torture, extortion and extrajudicial killings," Amnesty tweeted on Monday.

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, Tuesday, announced the disbandment of the squad, the Zonal Intervention Squad, in Ogun, and the arrest of the officers involved in the alleged killing of the footballer.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
DP Ruto Isolated as Rift Widens in Kenya's Ruling Party
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.