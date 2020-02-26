Namibia: Tweya Lashes Cabinet Colleagues ... Questions Restrictive Policies Hampering Industrialisation

Walvis Bay — Industrialisation minister Tjekero Tweya on Monday lashed out "at the powers that be" for enforcing restrictive government policies that do not inspire investor confidence.

Tweya said selective policies are in place to encourage and boost industrialisation and manufacturing so that development is felt across the country and not only in selected towns. This, he said, will enable investors doing business in remote areas such as Tsumkwe to receive incentives based on where they invest.

"However, this particular section of the Namibian industrialisation policy is being held hostage by others. It is, therefore, my moral obligation to call on those that are in charge of the finances of this country to start investing in this country instead of taking money elsewhere. If I don't say it, nobody will say it. It is my moral obligation to say that and I am not here for a popularity contest; I am here to address the interest of the country," said Tweya.

He added that while encouraging growth at home, it should be a moral obligation on the part of the government to allow investors to grow and incentivised on their investments.

"But the trend now is very discouraging, as we start taxing them even before they get a return on their investment. We kill them before their start. What type of policies are these?" Tweya questioned.

The minister was delivering a keynote address during the launch of the new Walvis Bay salt refiners wash plant on Monday. According to Tweya, not all ministries are moving and working together as it is claimed in the media.

"However, our actions speak differently. Can we, for a change, support the private sector and give the necessary room to do business in the form of incentives. Either we are committed to this country by creating unique investment incentives for all investors or declare ourselves irrelevant," Tweya said.

The minister added Namibia would not achieve Vision 2030 in ten years time if obstacles impeding growth were not removed.

"Therefore, we must be bold enough to remove obstacles keeping us from moving faster; they are in the system. Those that are guilty know who they are, and we must identify them. Some of these things are straightforward to understand. Hence, we need change," he said.

The former information minister also urged Namibians to demand from those who are in charge of the country's finances to explain why the country is losing billions of dollars when the local manufacturing industry can prevent such money from leaving.

"The time has also come to demand from them to explain why the private sector in Namibia is looking for investment opportunities outside the borders instead of their own country. We either take drastic and determined action to change the current policy structure for the betterment of the lives of all Namibians or we should be brave enough to declare ourselves irrelevant as an investment destination."

