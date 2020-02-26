Zimbabwe: Wadyajena, Musarara Parly Bust-Up, Gmaz Boss Says Mayor Talking Too Much

26 February 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Leopold Munhende

Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) chairperson Tafadzwa Musarara Tuesday accused Lands Committee chair, Mayor Wadyajena of taking matters personal in a case in which the Zanu PF lawmaker is investigating how some US$27 million said to have been allocated to the millers group by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe in 2017 was used.

At some point, the exchanges got too heated with Musarara accusing Wadyajena of talking more than those he would have called as witnesses before his committee.

The bust-up is a culmination of tense events that have characterised the engagement between Musarara and Wadyajena for some time.

Musarara has, in the past, sought recusal by Wadyajena from handling the association's hearings over alleged vendettas with the Gokwe MP resisting the idea.

The drama has seen Wadyajena engage police to summon the GMAZ boss before his committee.

Wadyajena is keen to get to the bottom of the US$27 saga and has been demanding receipts, minutes and Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) bills of payment from GMAZ.

