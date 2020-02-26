Namibia: French Tourists Fall Victim to Robbery

Rundu — A French couple was robbed of N$75 000 outside Rundu at Kambowo village along the Trans-Caprivi Highway.

The incident happened on Wednesday, according to crime investigations coordinator for Kavango East Bonifatius Kanyetu. "The suspects stopped the tourists and grabbed the car keys before smashing the vehicle.

Two windows were damaged and they stole bags belonging to the tourists, including an iPhone, plus cash (euros) equivalent to N$75 000," he said.

The police have so far managed to arrest one suspect, while two others are still on the run. "One suspect of 33 years old was nabbed the same day and an amount of 900 euros was recovered and N$4 890 which the suspect got from exchanging 300 euros at a local supermarket.

We are tracing the remaining two suspects, while investigations are underway," he said.