Namibia: French Tourists Fall Victim to Robbery

21 February 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By John Muyamba

Rundu — A French couple was robbed of N$75 000 outside Rundu at Kambowo village along the Trans-Caprivi Highway.

The incident happened on Wednesday, according to crime investigations coordinator for Kavango East Bonifatius Kanyetu. "The suspects stopped the tourists and grabbed the car keys before smashing the vehicle.

Two windows were damaged and they stole bags belonging to the tourists, including an iPhone, plus cash (euros) equivalent to N$75 000," he said.

The police have so far managed to arrest one suspect, while two others are still on the run. "One suspect of 33 years old was nabbed the same day and an amount of 900 euros was recovered and N$4 890 which the suspect got from exchanging 300 euros at a local supermarket.

We are tracing the remaining two suspects, while investigations are underway," he said.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Nigeria's Economy - New Growth Numbers Stir Controversy

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.