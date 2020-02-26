Somalia: Court Hands Down Jail Sentences to Three Convicts

A Somali military court has this morning sentenced two men to various jail terms after they were found guilty.

According to a statement, the court said the two men along with another one had been mugging locals in different parts of the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

The three who are identified as Mohamed Abdikadir Mohamed, Abdikadir Abdi Jama, and Abdirisack Mohamed Abshir were accused of robbing people with pistols and escape by using autorickshaw.

The men confessed that they committed the crimes.

The chairperson of the first-degree court, Ali Nur Shute has sentenced Abdikadir Abdi Jama to eight years in jail while Abdirisack Mohamed Abshir received five years jail term.

Mohamed Abdikadir Mohamed was freed after he was found of no guilty.