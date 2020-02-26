Eritrea: Construction of Habela-Cheatat Road in Good Progress

25 February 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — The first phase of the construction of the Habela-Cheatat strategic road reported is in good progress. The report was made by Eng. Samson Tesfay, coordinator of the project.

Indicating that the construction effort makes it difficult for the major part of the construction includes rolling mountainous topography; Eng. Samson said within three months of the launching of the construction 8% has been accomplished.

Eng. Samson went on to say that the modern machineries deployed in the construction are significantly contributing in the implementation of the project and expressed expectation that the 134 km new road will be accomplished within two years according to plan.

Eng. Samson also said that the construction of the new road has created employment opportunity to residents of the more than seven villages in the area and with the progress of the project residents of more villages will become beneficiaries.

The first phase of the construction of the Adi-Guadad-Akordet, two-lane, 134 km new asphalt road by Chinese Company "SFECO" was launched at a ceremony held on 11 November 2019 in Habela.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Nigeria's Economy - New Growth Numbers Stir Controversy

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.