Eritrea: Construction of Habela-Cheatat Road in Good Progress

Asmara — The first phase of the construction of the Habela-Cheatat strategic road reported is in good progress. The report was made by Eng. Samson Tesfay, coordinator of the project.

Indicating that the construction effort makes it difficult for the major part of the construction includes rolling mountainous topography; Eng. Samson said within three months of the launching of the construction 8% has been accomplished.

Eng. Samson went on to say that the modern machineries deployed in the construction are significantly contributing in the implementation of the project and expressed expectation that the 134 km new road will be accomplished within two years according to plan.

Eng. Samson also said that the construction of the new road has created employment opportunity to residents of the more than seven villages in the area and with the progress of the project residents of more villages will become beneficiaries.

The first phase of the construction of the Adi-Guadad-Akordet, two-lane, 134 km new asphalt road by Chinese Company "SFECO" was launched at a ceremony held on 11 November 2019 in Habela.