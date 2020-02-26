Gambia: Sutukoba Horticultural Gardeners Extol Nema Project, But...

24 February 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Kebba Touay

Women horticultural gardeners of Sutukoba village in the Wuli District have praised the NEMA Project, for the establishment of a new garden for the village.

The women beneficiaries made this disclosure during an interview with this reporter who is currently in the district.

Nyima Jaiteh, a woman gardener said with the new garden project, the problem of inadequate space for horticultural production is history.

Mabintou Keita on her part stressed that horticultural activity is the second farming season in the country. She however said they were constrained with space for production and that they rely on the sales from their produce for the sustenance of their families. The new garden, she said, will maximize their horticultural production to the fullest.

Fanta Trawally also hailed the NEMA Project for coming up with a new garden for villagers and appealed for the supply of the needed tools and seeds. She further appealed for NEMA and Government to help them with market outlets to sell their produce.

Aja Mariama Touray also emphasized the need to provide women gardeners with pesticides to protect their produce against pest infestation. Pesticides, she said, will increase the yields of their produce.

Fatou Touray also expressed similar remarks and said what they produce contributes to the attainment of food self-sufficiency; that the new garden provides unique space for the realization of this dream.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Nigeria's Economy - New Growth Numbers Stir Controversy

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.