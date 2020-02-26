Somaliand Accuses Multi-National Hass Petroleum for Supporting Militia

25 February 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Multinational oil company Hass Petroleum is in the eye of the storm following accusation by Somaliland that it was supporting groups opposed to Somaliland's autonomy .

The separatist regions' Minster of workers Qombe said in a press conference that the Hass supported militia fight to pressure the people of that area to refuse Somaliland's separation from Somalia and fight for Unity .

Hass is the largest company working in the petroleum industry and is registered in Somalia and the whole east Africa the headquarters in Nairobi, with operations in Uganda and Tanzania is Nairobi Kenya as well as they have offices in Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, South Sudan and DR Congo.

Hass product range consists of; Diesel, Petrol and Kerosene, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Hass brand of lubricants, blended to world- class standards.

The allegations comes a few days after Somaliland leaders ruled out any move to rejoin Somalia. The Somaliand region opted out after the bloody battles that saw the overthrowing of the then dictator Siad Barre in 1991.

Recently in Ethiopia, Presidents Mohamed Farmajo met in what was believed to be a move to quell tension. Farmajo had planned to visit Hargesia only for the host to turn down his offer.

The Group CEO Issa Sheikh Mohamed was not immediately available to comment

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
DP Ruto Isolated as Rift Widens in Kenya's Ruling Party

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.