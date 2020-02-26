Cameroon: Peace and Stability in Cameroon - Reconstruction, Recovery Plan Discussed

This was during an audience Minister Mbayu accorded the Resident Representative of UNDP Cameroon on February 24 at the Ministry of External Relations.

Talks on mobilising efforts for the stabilisation of the Far North Region and a reconstruction plan for the North West and South West Regions were held at the Ministry of External Relations on February 24, 2020 during an audience the Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Cooperation with the Commonwealth, Felix Mbayu granted the Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Cameroon, Jean-Luc Stalon. Speaking to the press shortly after the about one hour audience, the UN official said he discussed two essential topics with the Minister which centred on the activities of UNDP in Cameroon and the aspects of peace and stability for the Far North, North West and South West Regions. "It was an exchange meeting on the activities of UNDP in Cameroon. We had time to exchange on the support to the government in certain domains notably stability in the Far North Region in the fight against Boko Haram. I was very happy that the Minister reaffirmed all the support of the government of Cameroon for this programme, 'he stated. With regards to the socio-political situation in the two English speaking regions of Cameroon, Jean-Luc Stalon said "We also exchanged on the necessity to accelerate the process and efforts on the reconstruction and recovery plan of the population affected by the crisis in the North West and South West Regions." The UNDP Cameroon Resident Representative further stated Cameroon will in the near future host the Governors Forum which brings together four member countries affected by Boko Haram insurgencies that is Nigeria, Chad, Niger and Cameroon.