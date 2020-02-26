Cameroon: Peace and Stability in Cameroon - Reconstruction, Recovery Plan Discussed

25 February 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

This was during an audience Minister Mbayu accorded the Resident Representative of UNDP Cameroon on February 24 at the Ministry of External Relations.

Talks on mobilising efforts for the stabilisation of the Far North Region and a reconstruction plan for the North West and South West Regions were held at the Ministry of External Relations on February 24, 2020 during an audience the Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Cooperation with the Commonwealth, Felix Mbayu granted the Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Cameroon, Jean-Luc Stalon. Speaking to the press shortly after the about one hour audience, the UN official said he discussed two essential topics with the Minister which centred on the activities of UNDP in Cameroon and the aspects of peace and stability for the Far North, North West and South West Regions. "It was an exchange meeting on the activities of UNDP in Cameroon. We had time to exchange on the support to the government in certain domains notably stability in the Far North Region in the fight against Boko Haram. I was very happy that the Minister reaffirmed all the support of the government of Cameroon for this programme, 'he stated. With regards to the socio-political situation in the two English speaking regions of Cameroon, Jean-Luc Stalon said "We also exchanged on the necessity to accelerate the process and efforts on the reconstruction and recovery plan of the population affected by the crisis in the North West and South West Regions." The UNDP Cameroon Resident Representative further stated Cameroon will in the near future host the Governors Forum which brings together four member countries affected by Boko Haram insurgencies that is Nigeria, Chad, Niger and Cameroon.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
DP Ruto Isolated as Rift Widens in Kenya's Ruling Party

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.