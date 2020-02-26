Cameroon: Hotels Putting Final Feasting Dresses

Both State-owned and private hotels are in their last minute touches to welcome international guests.

As the date draws near for the 2020 Total African Football Championship in Cameroon, the sites in Limbe and Buea are leaving no stone unturned to ensure they host their pool safely and handsomely. Away from the Limbe Omnisports stadium, temple of the competition, hotels are filling the package to give their clients the best of sojourn. In Buea, the State-owned Mountain Hotel and Parliamentarian Flats have already polished their premises to reflect the international character of the event. Among their facilities are single, double and apartment rooms. Conference halls, lobbies and restaurant sections are equally cleaned to meet the appetite of international guests. Internet and telephone lines are being readied for the lodgers especially that various delegations are taking their space in common. As such, convenient arrangements must be met. Grace Mbinglo, General Manager of Mountain Hotel explained to this reporter that their experience of 2016 hosting the female African football competition was very teaching and profitable. This means that this year's similar football event will meet ready and refined professionals in the domain of lodging. In Limbe, the Atlantic Beach Hotel, Fini Hotel and others are innovating to satisfy all visitors' tastes. Specifically in this coastal area improvements are done to ensure visitors do not miss out to enjoy Cameroon's Africa in miniature. Even for the fun of it, a local hotel has nursed crocodiles for their visitors. Such could be viewed for pleasure and if they insist why not have it at table for lunch? Either in Buea or in Limbe the visitors will have access to clean transportation to visit anywhere they desire like the Mount Cameroon, the sandy beaches of Limbe, the artefacts of various palaces, the German relics in Buea and many other opportunities.