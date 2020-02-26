Cameroon: Proclamation of Legislative Election Results - Constitutional Council Has Till February 29

25 February 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The Constitutional Council according to the Electoral Code in Section 168 (1) ensures the regularity of the election of Members of Parliament and shall proclaim the results within a maximum period of 20 days with effect from the date of closure of polls. With the legislative elections having taken place on February 9, 2020, the Council therefore has till February 29, 2020 to officially proclaim the results of the election. Article 136 of the Electoral Code further states the decisions of the Constitutional Council relating to elections, election results and candidatures shall be final. The report on the conduct of electoral operations and the proclamation of results shall be prepared by the Constitutional Council in four copies. It shall file the original copy and forward the other copies to the Ministry in charge of Territorial Administration, the National Assembly and the Electoral Board of Elections Cameroon. Ahead of the proclamation of the legislative election results, judges of the Constitutional Council are publicly examining petitions filled before the Council by candidatures and political parties who participated in the election. This is in accordance with Section 132 (2) of the above mentioned Code which says the Constitutional Council shall rule on all petitions filed by any candidate, political party which took part in the election or any person serving as a representative of the administration for the election, requesting the total or partial cancellation of election operations. The Council therefore has to examine and rule on all petitions filled before them before proceeding to the proclamation of the results of the election of Members of Parliament.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
DP Ruto Isolated as Rift Widens in Kenya's Ruling Party

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.