Cameroon: Constitutional Council - Most Petitions Rejected

The Constitutional Council is ruling on the 40 post-electoral petitions of the February 9, 2020 legislative election since yesterday.

The Yaounde Conference Centre based-Constitutional Council is the nerve centre of Cameroon's political life now considering that the Council is ruling on the petitions of the post- polling operation of the February 9, 2020 legislative election. The public hearing on the rulings started on Monday, February 24, 2020 chaired by the President of the Constitutional Council, Justice Clément Atangana. The rulings started by 11am and by 6 pm, the Council had heard 18 petitions. The Council adjourned the verdict on the petition filed by Nsounchiat Fit Mama, candidate of the Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM) in the Noun Centre constituency calling for the cancellation of the election with arguments that it was marred by violence leading to the loss of human lives. After heated submissions by the CPDM team, amongst whom was the Deputy Secretary General of the CPDM Central Committee, Minister Grégoire Owona and that of the defending Cameroon Democratic Union (CDU) led by Tomaino Ndam Njoya, the President adjourned giving a verdict. Other petitions whose verdict was also adjourned were those filled by the United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate, Mbang Suffer Gilbert calling for the partial cancellation of the election in Boyo constituency. Two petitions declared inadmissible were filled by Mbah Ndam Joseph calling for the partial cancellation of the election in the North West and South West Regions on grounds that the two regions are at a situation of war. The petitions were declared inadmissible and therefore rejected because he (Mbah Ndam Joseph) lacks the local standing. The Electoral Code provides that a candidate can only petition the election in his constituency and the two regions are not a constituency. Mbah Ndam Joseph who also doubles as a candidate in the Momo East constituency in the North West Region, explained that he wanted the Constitutional Council to take note of the war situation and also appealed for the application of international laws and conventions that take precedence over national laws. Other petitions were mainly rejected for lack of legal backing and supporting evidence. Some of them included the CPDM petition in Nyong et Kelle, PCRN in Mfoundi, BRIC in Mezam North, NADP in Donga Mantung West, NUDP in Mayo-Banyo, CPDM in Mayo-Tsanaga South East, NADP in Dja et Lobo. The Council also rejected the following petitions the NUDP in Mayo-Louti and PURS in Wouri West. Members of the Constitutional Council after working for seven hours went on recess and were programmed to continue the ruling on the petitions later at night.