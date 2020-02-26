Ghana: Annor Walker Passes First Test ... Guides Oly to Beat Mighty Jets

Accra Great Olympics Head Coach, Annor Walker, passed his first test when he guided the team to a 2-0 victory over Division One League side Tudu Mighty Jets in their round of 64 clash of the MTN FA Cup competition, yesterday at the MATS park at Teshie.

Having taken over at a tumultuous moment of their campaign where the call for Premier League survival was drummed into the ears of the club's management committee, they needed a lift to assure the fans of their safety.

And barely a week in the saddle, Walker identified the right personnel and tactics to undo the stubborn Mighty Jets side that held the Wonder Club to a goalless first half.

But it took the brilliance of Maxwell Abbeyquaye, a player that featured prominently in their trial matches ahead of the season but ignored by all the three coaches that had stints with the club, to break the Jets.

Olympics paraded a midfield marshaled by Gladson Awako, Stephen Okai and Emmanuel Amartey that sprayed the bumpy pitch with beautiful inter-positional passes that left the Division One side chasing their shadows.

But creating the decent chances still remained a matter of concern for the AGOSU lads which initially found the Mighty Jets defence a difficult hurdle to overcome.

Awako's first attempt at goal was in the 20th minute when he directed a floated ball into the Mighty Jets area but still missed the target by a few inches.

On the 33rd minute, he missed again narrowly from a free kick awarded deep in the area of the host.

Sensing danger, Mighty Jets lifted their game in a bid to halt the constant raids into the area but failed to threaten the Oly goal area to end the half goalless.

The Wonder boys shot into the lead in the 70th minute with a beautiful goal from Abbeyquaye to send the fans into wild jubilation.

Oly improved their performance and pushed more men forward. Their effort was rewarded again when an inch-perfect cross was headed home by Abbeyquaye to seal their qualification to the round of 32 stage of the competition.