Sudan: Blue Nile Governor Briefed On Outcome of Tripartite Committee's Visit

Damazin — The deputy caretaker governor of Blue Nile state, Maj. Gen. (Police), Al-Waleed Ahmed Al-Madani, Director of the state's Unified Police, met yesterday, Monday, with the delegation of the Tripartite Committee for monitoring the opening of humanitarian tracks and the cessation of hostilities, led by the representative of the Republic of South Sudan, the Chairman of the Committee, Mr. James Lado, and discussed outcome of the committee's visit to Oulu areas through the track of the western area.

Al-Waleed has expressed his appreciation for the stances of the Republic of South Sudan, and its sincere sponsorship to the negotiation process during the previous stage, stressing the state's government commitment to support the tripartite committee to fully play its role, affirming keenness to provide the necessary assistance to support citizens in the areas of the SPLM-N, pointing to the arrangements underway for the preparation of an emergency convoy to the citizens in the areas of the SPLM-N.

The delegation of the committee presented an integrated comprehensive enlightenment for the outcome of its visit to the SPLM-N areas through Bout-Oulu route, stressing the importance of providing necessary assistance to open other tracks, commending role of the state's government, and its support and care for the efforts aimed at making the committee's tasks a success.