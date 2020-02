Khartoum — The former prime minister of Ethiopia, Hailemariam Desalegn, arrived in Sudan, Tuesday, as envoy of the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Dr. Abiy Ahmed, carrying a message to Sudan government.

Desalegn will meet during the visit the Prime Minister Dr. Abdallah Hamdouk, and the Head of the Sovereign Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al Burhan.

He was received at Khartoum Airport by the Minister of Social Development,. Lina Al-Sheikh.