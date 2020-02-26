Sudan: Al-Watan Party Welcomes German President's Visit to Sudan

25 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Al-Watan Party has welcomed the German President's visit to Sudan, which will begin next Thursday, during which he will hold talks with the Sudanese officials on ways and means of boosting the bilateral relations.

Secretary-General of the party Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Nour has explained in a statement to SUNA that the visit comes as the Sudan is witnessing great challenges that requires friends and brothers to support and stand beside it, pointing to the difficult economic conditions that the country is going through.

Al-Nour called on all the institutions of the transitional government to prepare well for the German President's visit so that it would come out with results that boost further the political and economic cooperation between Sudan and Germany.

