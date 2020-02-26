Sudan: Cabinet Briefed On German President Visit to Sudan

25 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers chaired by the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, on Tuesday, heard to a report presented by the Foreign Minister, Asmaa Mohammed Abdalla on the expected visit of the German President scheduled for next, Thursday and Friday.

Minister of Culture and Information, the Government Official Spokesman, Faisal Mohammed Salih said in press statements that a committee was formed to supervise the visit and prepare for the projects and the issues that will be discussed in the meeting between the German President and the Head of the Sovereign Council, Lit-General, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan and the SC Members.

The German President, during the visit, also will meet the Prime Minister and visit Sudan National Museum, Medical Radiology College, Goethe Institute and the German embassy.

