Khartoum — The National Umma Party, on Tuesday, carried out new amendments in its secretariat including Dr. Mariam Al-Sadig Al-Mahdi as the Deputy Chairwoman for Political Communication and External Affairs, Halima A-Bashir as the Assistant Secretary for Social Affairs and Ahmed Hamed as the Assistant Secretary for Youth Affairs.

The ammendments, also include changes in the different party's committees and secretariats.