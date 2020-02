Khartoum — Sudanese Society for Obstetric and Gynecology specialists announced, on Tuesday, holding of its 31th Conference, in the Police Club, on Thursday.Experts from Ireland, UK, Croatia, South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Jordan, USA, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar will participate in the three-day conference.

Chairman of the Scientific Committee, Prof. Abdul Baghi Al-Zain told SUNA Forum, Tuesday, that the conference aims at realization of a safe medical experience to reduce maternal death rate.