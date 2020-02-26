Sudan: Al-Burhan Informed On Initiative of Sudan Renaissance Alliance

Khartoum — President of the Sovereign Council, Let. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, Tuesday received at the Republican Palace a delegation of the Sudan Renaissance Alliance and got informed on its initiative for solidarity between the people of Sudan for success of the transitional period.

In a press statement after the meeting, the Alliance leader, Dr. Al-Tigani Sessi, said that the political situation in Sudan is faced by many risks, including economic, political and peace issues, stressing that the only way out is to agree on a national project by all political forces which includes the current issues of the country that Sudan has inherited from colonialism and those that the political forces were unable to solve.

He said that situation in Sudan necessitates the unity of the internal front and the visions of all political forces to come out with a national accord that secures the unity of the homeland.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of Sudan Renaissance Alliance, Ibrahim Adam Ibrahim, said that the aliance, which includes a number of political parties and armed movements, presents its initiative for the unity of rank and guaranteeing stability in the country, especially that the country is surpassing a stage that requires intensification of the efforts of all the people of Sudan, especially the political forces.

He emphasized that the aliance does not aim to taking part in power during the transitional phase, but rather aims to support all visions and ideas for success of the transitional period to achieve peace, stability and the unify the people of Sudan.

He indicated that the initiative will be presented to all the political forces for dialogue and consensus toward ensuring the security and stability of the country.