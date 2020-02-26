Sudan: Siddig Tawir Visits Gezira State

25 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Medani — Member of Transitional Sovereign Council Prof. Siddig Tawir arrived in Medani, capital of Gezira State, today accompanied by a delegation of the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC), headed by Dr. Ibrahim Al-Amin.

Prof. Tawir was received upon arrival by caretaker Wali (Governor) of Gezira State Maj. Gen. Ahmed Hannan Ahmed, members of the state's security committee, the Vice-Chancellor of Gezira University and the executive leaderships in the state.

The Member of Transitional Sovereign Council would pay during his one-day visit inspection visits to a number of areas in the state.

