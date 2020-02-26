Sudan: Saudi Company Expresses Desire to Invest in Cotton Cultivation and Textile Industry in Gezira State

25 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Medani — The Director General of the Ministry of Finance, Economy and Manpower in Gezira State Ikhlas Hussein discussed Tuesday with the delegation of Ajlan Industrial Group in Saudi Arabia; headed by the Group's Deputy Director General Dr. Mohamed Al-Armani, the agricultural and industrial investment opportunities available in Gezira state. The head of the delegation announced the group's desire to invest in cotton cultivation and textile industry in the state. Ikhlas Hussein welcomed Saudi investments within the state, pointing out to the state's trend to expand agricultural investments and link it to manufacturing to increase added value and achieve great industrial development. The meeting underscored an extended meeting during the coming period to study the project.

