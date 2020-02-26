Sudan: Comission Keen to Achieve People's Aspirations - Hourriyah

25 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission, Hourriyah Ismail, has affirmed that the commission is assuming its role fully in realizing the aspirations of the Sudanese people in protecting and developing human rights in the country as she asserted after her appointment according to the commission act, 2009.

She said providing security and stability for the citizens greatly contributes to the development of the social, economic and cultural life in the Sudan and boost development of human rights.

Hourriyah, addressing a workshop on building capacities on human rights and international humanitarian law to Rapid Support Forces (RSF) organized by the UNAMID's Human Rights Division, pointed out that one of the important provisions of the international charters on human rights is protection of the right in life besides respecting dignity of human being, equality, banning torture and inhumane treatment and creating sustainable development.

She stressed the importance of bringing about the conducive atmosphere to make every human being enjoys his economic, social and cultural rights besides the religious and political rights.

