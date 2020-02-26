Sudan: Ministry of Industry, Saudi Arabia Discuss Textile Development .

Khartoum — The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Mohamed Ali Abdallah discussed, at his office Tuesday, with the visiting delegation of the Saudi Al-Ajlan Group headed by its Deputy General Manager Dr. Mohammed Al-Armani, the fields of bilateral cooperation between Sudan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, particularly in the economic, industrial and commercial domains as well as ways to boost them in all fields. The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry welcomed Saudi investments in Sudan, particularly in the spinning and weaving industry, stressing his ministry's keenness to develop cooperation between Khartoum and Riyadh. Abdallah directed preparation of feasibility study for the investment projects that the group desires to establish in coordination with the concerned department at his ministry, the National Investment Authority and the relevant parties, revealing that the ministry's policies aim at adding value to Sudanese exports through manufacture to increase the export proceedings, referring the Sudan huge resources, especially in the field of the textile industry. The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry said that Sudan's production of cotton amounts to 750,000 tons per year, of which only 50,000 tons are exported annually, pointing out that the opportunity is now favorable to the flow of foreign investments after the great transformation that the country witnessed after the outbreak of the Glorious December Revolution and within the framework of the announced transitional government program, welcoming the investments of Al-Ajlan Group to the country, which is the third largest Saudi company investing in China after Aramco and SABIC. For its part, the delegation of Al-Ajlan Group underlined that their visit aims at finding out the investment potential in the field of cotton cultivation, spinning and weaving through an integrated project (cotton cultivation, ginning, spinning, weaving) with an initial investment of $ 60 million, and planing to grow an area of at least 100,000 acres through several stages in the most modern method through importing a complete machine for the preparation of land, seed, agricultural and harvest processing with a ten-year timetable in a specialized partnership with a number of states of Sudan beside a project to establish a center for agricultural research to develop and produce seeds and crops in high quality as well as the establishment of cotton gins at the highest level, besides a yarn and clothing factory to manufacture and produce spinning from the cotton crop of the same project. It is worth noting that Al-Ajlan Group is one of the largest investment, industrial and commercial groups in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia working in the field of garment manufacturing and the provision of the national military uniforms. Riyadh-based Al-Ajlan Group was established in the year 1979 with a capital of 300 million Saudi riyals.

