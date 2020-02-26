Sudan: Delegation of German Corporation for International Cooperation Visits Gadarif State

Gidarif — Caretaker Wali (Governor) of Gadarif State Maj. Gen. Nasr-Eddin Abdel-Gayoum discussed in a meeting on Tuesday with visiting delegation of the German Corporation for International Cooperation (GIZ), headed by GIZ country director-Sudan, progress of work in projects implemented by the corporation in Gadarif State..

The projects being implemented by GIZ in Gadarif State cover food security, vocational training and improving management of migration.

The Wali called for extending more projects by GIZ TO Gadarif State besides its participation in the development of the border strip with the neighboring Ethiopia.