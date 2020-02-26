Sudan: Government Will Negotiate Families of U.S. Embassies's Victims - Faisal

25 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Minister of Culture and Information, the Government Official Spokesman, Faisal Mohammed Salih said the government of Sudan will follow the same approach it took in addressing the issue of the families of the victims of the destroyer USS Cole to negotiate with the families of the victims of the bombings of the United States embassies in Nairobi and Dar es Salaam to achieving reasonable compensation that the government of Sudan can pay.

The minister responding to questions by journalist following the cabinet meeting, Thursday, outlined that the Sudan government and people are not responsible for these acts, adding that the government deal with the situation as a real matter issued by a US Court.

He said the issue become one of the conditions for lifting of sanctions imposed on Sudan, confirming that the government went ahead with negotiations with the families of the victims of the two embassies to reach an appropriate agreement similar to the agreement that was made with the families of the victims of the destroyer Cole.

Faisal affirmed the government willingness to close this file and solve the pending political points with the US to remove Sudan's name from the list of the countries-sponsoring terrorism.

