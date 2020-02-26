Sudan: Cabinet Heard to Briefing From Interior Minister

25 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Cuncil of Ministers, on Tuesday, heard to a briefing from the Interior Minister on the incidents accompanied people's processions and demonstrations last, Thursday.

Minister of Information and Government Official Spokesman, Faisal Mohammed Salih said in press statements that there is a consensus on the necessity for respect of the right of peaceful demonstration and gathering, adding that people should wait for the outcome of the investigation committee.

The cabinet, also, heard to a report on the latest developments concerning the return of the Sudanese students from, Yuhan Province, China, indicating that the Sudanese government has exerted great effoerts, in this connection.

"The UAE has provided a plane to evacuate the students and the medical team and the shelter center are ready" he said.

He emphasized that the time of the arrival of the plane will not be announced for safety reasons.

