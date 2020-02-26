Sudan: Al-Burhan Receives Envoy of Ethiopian Prime Minister

25 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — President of the Sovereign Council, Let. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan received in his office at the Republican Palace Tuesday the envoy of the Ethiopian Prime Minister and former Prime Minister, Haile-Mariam Desalen, who conveyed to Al-Burhan a message from the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Dr. Abiy Ahmed, dealing with the Renaissance Dam negotiations, scheduled during February 27 - 28 in Washington.

Let. Gen. Al-Burhan has praised progress of the relations between Sudan and Ethiopia and affirmed the keenness of Sudan to cement further the bilateral relations.

Desalen pointed out that wide strides have been made n the Renaissance Dam negotiations in the past five years, referring the positive role of Sudan in surpassing the obstacles that faced the negotiations.

He said that the Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed wants to sign the agreement to fill and operate the dam after the coming Ethiopian presidential elections

