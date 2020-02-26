Rwanda: Tour Du Rwanda 2020 - Tough Day for Rwandans as Valencia Wins Stage Three

Stage three of the ongoing Tour du Rwanda race proved to be a tough day for home riders as Colombia's Jhonathan Restrepo Valencia who rides for Androni Giocattoli cycling club claimed the 142km race from Huye to Rusizi district.

It was a tough day for Team Rwanda with the best Rwandan-Joseph Areruya finishing the race in 13th place. Moise Mugisha, another team Rwanda rider finished in 16th place while Didier Munyaneza came in 20th place.

The stage winner used 3 hours, 47 minutes and 39 seconds, one second ahead of Biniam who clocked 9 hours, 36 minutes and 28 seconds.

After the first three races, no Rwandan is in the top 10 in the General Classification, the first time the team has registered such a dismissal performance in years.