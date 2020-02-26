Rwanda: Tour Du Rwanda 2020 - Tough Day for Rwandans as Valencia Wins Stage Three

25 February 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Stage three of the ongoing Tour du Rwanda race proved to be a tough day for home riders as Colombia's Jhonathan Restrepo Valencia who rides for Androni Giocattoli cycling club claimed the 142km race from Huye to Rusizi district.

It was a tough day for Team Rwanda with the best Rwandan-Joseph Areruya finishing the race in 13th place. Moise Mugisha, another team Rwanda rider finished in 16th place while Didier Munyaneza came in 20th place.

The stage winner used 3 hours, 47 minutes and 39 seconds, one second ahead of Biniam who clocked 9 hours, 36 minutes and 28 seconds.

After the first three races, no Rwandan is in the top 10 in the General Classification, the first time the team has registered such a dismissal performance in years.

