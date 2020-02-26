Rwanda/Cameroon: Mashami Demands More From Amavubi After Cameroon Draw

Rwanda National Football team coach Vincent Mashami has challenged his team to improve on their finishing after a 0-0 draw against Cameroon in Yaoundé on Monday evening.

Mashami was speaking after the team's first friendly match as they prepare for CHAN 2020 in a month's time.

"There was a bit of nervousness in the final third of the pitch because the strikers were eager to make an impression by scoring but I cannot fault them much because it is the first friendly against a Cameroon side that has already played four international friendlies," Mashami said adding that his side has only been together for one week.

The former APR coach also added that the most important thing was not winning the match but working on tactics and formations ahead of CHAN.

Rwanda was placed in Group C alongside holders Morocco, Uganda and debutants Togo.

Meanwhile Amavubi will play their second friendly tie against Congo Brazzaville on Friday in a match that Mashami says will give him an understanding of where his team's preparations for CHAN stand.

Rwanda's best performance in the second biggest football event in Africa, was registered four years ago as hosts Amavubi reached the quarter-finals of the 2016 edition.