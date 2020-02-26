Gambia: FSQA Management Sacks 7 Others

The Management of Food Safety and Quality Authority (FSQA) has on Monday, 24th February 2020 sacked seven staff of the aforesaid body barely five weeks after it relieved 11 other employees of their duties.

It could be recalled that on January 19th, 2020, eleven staff of the FSQA were dismissed by management. They were accused by their superior of spreading false information both nationally and internationally.

Sources indicate the seven staff received their dismissal letter on Monday, 24th February 2020, adding others have been sent on administrative leave without salary.

Zainab Jallow, Director General of Food Safety and Quality Authority (FSQA) has on Tuesday confirmed the dismissal of the seven staff. She however told Foroyaa: "I am on a meeting and will get back to you the soonest".

It could be recalled that on Friday, 7th February 2020, the Chairperson of the Board of Directors Mr Badara Loum, tendered his resignation to the DG of FSQA.

Following his resignation, Mr Loum told Foroyaa: "I resigned because I have a difference of opinion with the director general, we did not agree on certain things so I decided to resign".