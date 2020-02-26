Gambia: President Barrow Set to Inaugurate Laminkoto - Passama Road

25 February 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The Ministry of Transport in a press release stated that President Adama Barrow, will on Saturday the 29th February 2020 inaugurate the Laminkoto-Passamas Road at Passamas at 12.00 noon.

The road project, which took 36 months to complete, was funded by: Saudi Fund for Development, Kuwait fund for Arab Economic Development -KFAED, OPEC Fund for International Development-OFID, Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa - BADEA, Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and Government of the Gambia.

According to the release, the completion of the Laminkoto-Passamas Road Project marks an important milestone in the National Primary Road Network as a first step towards the realisation of one city state for The Gambia.

In the same vein, President Barrow will also inaugurate the Sukuta Jambanjelly Road on Saturday 7thMarch 2020 at 11.00 a.m. at the Sukuta Traffic Lights Junction.

According to the release, the newly completed Sukuta-Jambanjelly Road, in addition to increasing the length of The Gambia's primary road network also serves as part of a network of access roads, linking Agriculture-based communities to economic outlets in the Greater Banjul Area (GBA).

The road provides access and the easy movement of people, goods, and services between the farming communities and the economic outlets in the GBA and serves as a catalyst for enhanced economic growth, with the desire to reduce poverty which is in line with the Government of the Republic of The Gambia's poverty reduction strategy and the strategic priorities of the National development Plan (NDP).

The Construction of the Sukuta-Jambanjelly Road was jointly funded by the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) and the Government of the Republic of The Gambia.

