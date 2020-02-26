Gambia: Brikama Police Arrest, Detain Dozens of Youth

Dozens of youth are said to have been arrested and detained in Brikama by Officers from the Brikama Police Station on Sunday February 23rd 2020.

According to the information received by this reporter, the youth were arrested within the Brikama car park by Officers of the Brikama Police Station and the reason for their arrest was because of their involvement in gambling and loitering within the car park and market area.

According to commuters and traders within the vicinity of the car park and market area, these loiterers are allegedly involved in mobile phones and wallet theft and other items from passengers, vendors and customers.

When contacted to shed light on the information received by this reporter, the PRO of the Gambia Police Force (GPF) ASP Lamin Njie, said the Police Operations Team conducted a patrol within the said area which also harbours a play station or gambling area and found out that lots of young people especially School children, were engaged in gambling and other dubious activities; that some youth were arrested, detained and charge with disorderly conduct, whilst others were released on bail; that the play station owners are charged and will be prosecuted in connection to this event.